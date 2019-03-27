Rani Mukerji kickstarts 'Mardaani 2' shoot—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most sought-after actresses, Rani Mukerji has kickstarted work on her next film 'Mardaani 2'. The movie happens to be a sequel to the 2014 crime thriller 'Mardaani'. The second instalment is being helmed by Gopi Puthran and is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the on-set picture. He wrote: “#Mardaani2 begins... Stars Rani Mukerji... Gopi Puthran directs... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 2019 release.”

#Mardaani2 begins... Stars Rani Mukerji... Gopi Puthran directs... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/09rxsmzf11 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

'Mardaani' touched upon the issue of human trafficking and had Rani in a fierce cop's role. The movie starred Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saanand Verma besides Rani in the titular role.

The film was widely appreciated and the actress received accolades for her role of a lady cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki', a film where she played a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. Her performance was loved by the classes and masses alike. The movie was an Indian adaptation of Brad Cohen's autobiography Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had.

Now, all eyes are set on Rani's next movie.