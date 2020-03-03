हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan wrap-up 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Dubai schedule – Pic proof

The much-awaited 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' shoot is underway and the lead actor of the film Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule recently.

Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan wrap-up &#039;Bunty Aur Babli 2&#039; Dubai schedule – Pic proof
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The much-awaited 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' shoot is underway and the lead actor of the film Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule recently.

The awesome four lead actors of the comedy-drama posed for a photo-op too. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #AbuDhabi schedule concludes... #BuntyAurBabli2 stars #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari... Directed by Varun V Sharma... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 26 June 2020 release.

The film will be directed by Varun V Sharma and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

It happens to be a sequel of 2005 blockbuster rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli' starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. In the second part, 'Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari are playing the lead roles.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will hit the screens on June 26, 2020. The 2005 flick was loved by the audiences and had superhit music to back it. The venture was directed by Shaad Ali.

 

 

Tags:
Bunty Aur Babli 2Rani MukerjiSaif Ali Khansiddhant chaturvediSharvariAbu Dhabi
Next
Story

Bollywood news: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor introduce each other in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Must Watch

PT19M58S

Badi Bahas: PM Modi's big announcement over Social Media on Sunday