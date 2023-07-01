Ranveer Singh’s Version Of Tum Kya Mile At The Beach Will Leave You In Splits

It seems that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh can’t get over the song, Tum Kya Mile, from their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, the song has already taken over the internet, leaving fans impressed with the quintessential Bollywood vibes that they have been getting after a long time. Besides a lot of appreciation, the song also received mixed reactions from a section of fans. Amid all this, Alia Bhatt recently dropped a video of herself lip-syncing to the song, while being at a beach. However, it is her co-actor Ranveer Singh's epic comeback that has caught our attention.

Known for his witty and quirky personality, Ranveer's latest antics did just the right job on Instagram! Sharing a hilarious video of himself dancing in the edited backdrop of a beach, Ranveer Singh can be seen acing the steps from the song, Tum Kya Mile, along with some funny antics.

"Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha #TumKyaMile," he wrote while tagging Alia Bhatt in the caption.



Watch:

The video has already left his fans in splits, with many dropping their reactions in the comment section.

Alia Bhatt also reacted to the video and wrote, "Legend!!!!!"

A fan wrote, "This is mad fun.”

Another user chomed in, saying, “That’s why i love u. I love your pagalpanti.”

"Nobody like you!!!!” a fan wrote with laughing emojis.

The video came in response to Alia Bhatt's latest video at the beach. In her own little musical video, Alia can be seen fresh and pretty under the sun as she lip-synced Tum Kya Mile.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was recently unveiled, giving glimpses of a typical Dharma film with all elements of romance, drama, family, and music. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play leads, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi will be seen in prominent roles. The film will be released on July 28, 2023.

The first song from the film, Tum Kya Mile, was launched recently, showing Ranveer and Alia romancing in all Bollywood style.