Sara Ali Khan drops romantic still from her next with Vicky Kaushal, see pic

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal recently shared a romantic still from their upcoming film directed by Laxman Utekar as they took to Instagram to share a post on wrapping up the film.

In her post, Sara thanked Lakman for giving her the role of Somya and for his guidance, patience and support. She also wrote a few kind words about Vicky Kaushal and thanked him for making their journey so memorable.

Sara wrote, "Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you."

"@pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family. @raghav_dop working with you has been so much fun! And I can’t wait to do it again soon," she continued.

Vicky Kaushal also shared the same picture with a caption about wrapping up the film.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film 'Atrangi Re' with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Sardar Udham' which was very well-received by audiences.