Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead gorgeous in bikini; fan says 'Vicky Kaushal is one lucky person'

NEW DELHI: Katrina Kaif surely knows how to set the internet on fire. Well, her recent pictures are a proof of it. Katrina in her recent Instagram post has shared some jaw-dropping pictures of herself, straight from the beach of Maldives.

The Bang Bang actress is currently in Maldives for a new brand shoot reportedly.

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, she wrote, “Seas the day.” In the pictures, Katrina can be seen in a colourful bikini and looked extremely gorgeous as ever.

In another viral video shared by fan pages, Kat can be seen feeding few parrots, which were sitting on her hand, while she was holding grains for them.

While the world is drooling over her recent pictures, one of her fans said, “Man Vicky Kaushal is one lucky person.”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9.

Soon after their gala wedding, the duo jetted off to the exotic island country of Maldives for their honeymoon.

On the work front, Katrina has Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan and a few portions of Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan to be completed.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently shooting for ‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.