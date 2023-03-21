Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Action-Entertainer ‘Pathaan’ To Release On Prime Video Tomorrow

New Delhi: After entertaining the audiences in the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is all set to amaze the audiences on OTT platform. Yes, you heard it right! SRK-Deepika's action-entertainer ‘Pathaan’ is all set for its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform gave a surprise at midnight to the fans who were eagerly waiting for its release. "we sense a turbulence in the weather, after all Pathaan is coming! #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," the announcement post read.

Fans could not control their excitement as soon as the announcement was made and shared their love in the comments section. “Party Pathan ke yaha rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan toh ayenga hi,” commented one user with fire emoji. “Pathaan ayega pathake bhi layega,” added another user. “hall se utarne toh do,” added a third user.

See the announcement poster here

‘Pathaan’ has been a huge success at the box office. The film has raked more than Rs 1000 crores at the box office leaving behind SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. It has also become the number one Hindi film. It is a part of Yash Raj Films spy-universe and also has a cameo by Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore from the Tiger franchise.

‘Pathaan’ marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the cinemas after a long hiatus of four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, however, it had failed to impress the audience. Apart from this, he also made cameo appearances in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’.

Released on January 25, `Pathaan` also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. ‘Pathaan’s is also the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan. Siddharth Anand is the director of this film.