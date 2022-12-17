topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan in trouble, complaint plea filed in Bihar court over Besharam Rang song

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court in Muzaffarpur, which will hear the matter on January 3. He claimed that 'Besharam Rang' song in Pathaan has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 03:36 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan in trouble, complaint plea filed in Bihar court over Besharam Rang song

Muzaffarpur: A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for 'hurting religious sentiments' of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3. "The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Ojha later told reporters.

The film has courted controversy in some parts of the country after the song was released, with protests being held over the content in it.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its 'rectification'.

Effigies of the actors have also been set on fire at a few places, including in Indore.

Live Tv

PathaanPathaan controversyBiharShah Rukh KhanDeepika PadukoneBesharam Rang

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950