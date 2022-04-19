New Delhi: 'Dunki' brings together two of the biggest forces in Indian cinema, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan who will collaborate for the very first time.

The film was announced on Tuesday (April 19) with an endearing video unveiling the title and features Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan as themselves in a playful banter about them doing a film together.

WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO:



After films like 3 Idiots, the Munnabhai franchise, PK and Sanju, all of which went on to become huge commercial successes and set benchmarks in the industry, Rajkumar Hirani has started working on his dream project with Shah Rukh Khan.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, ‘Dunki’, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu in key roles, is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani, said “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Adding further, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!”

Commenting on the same, Tapsee Pannu said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.”

While details are under wraps at the moment, Shah Rukh Khan will be presented like never before as he steps into Hirani’s world with this social-comedy.

Dunki marks the coming together of a master filmmaker and one of the biggest superstars in the world, the film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023.