‘Circuit was a stupid role’, says Arshad Warsi, reveals he did Munna Bhai MBBS as Sanjay Dutt was in lead

New Delhi: Actor Arshad Warsi has called his one of the most loved and enduring roles of all time ‘Circuit’, the sidekick of Munna Bhai in Rajkumar Hirani’s two Munna Bhai films - Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ (2006) as ‘stupid’. The actor went on to say that director Raju Hirani will also agree with him as there was not much about ‘Circuit’ on paper. Arshad reveals that he said yes to the role only because actor Sanjay Dutt was in the lead.

“I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makrand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!,” Arshad told the Indian Express.

The ‘Jolly LLB’ actor further shared that hears any film script like an audience before giving a nod to it. “Would I want to see what I am doing? It can be any genre, it could be anything, but it should be something the audience would like to watch. After listening to the story, it is your gut feeling that tells you if you want to do that film or not,” he said.

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the much-appreciated OTT series ‘Asur’ in 2020. The actor will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The film is all set to hit theatres on Holi (March 18). ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandes. The movie marks Akshay and Arshad’s collaboration after a gap of 20 years. The two were last seen together in 2002 film ‘Jaani Dushman’.