हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arshad Warsi

‘Circuit was a stupid role’, says Arshad Warsi, reveals he did Munna Bhai MBBS as Sanjay Dutt was in lead

Arshad Warsi says his iconic role as 'Circuit' in Munna Bhai series was flimsy on paper.

‘Circuit was a stupid role’, says Arshad Warsi, reveals he did Munna Bhai MBBS as Sanjay Dutt was in lead

New Delhi: Actor Arshad Warsi has called his one of the most loved and enduring roles of all time ‘Circuit’, the sidekick of Munna Bhai in Rajkumar Hirani’s two Munna Bhai films - Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ (2006) as ‘stupid’. The actor went on to say that director Raju Hirani will also agree with him as there was not much about ‘Circuit’ on paper. Arshad reveals that he said yes to the role only because actor Sanjay Dutt was in the lead.

“I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makrand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!,” Arshad told the Indian Express.

The ‘Jolly LLB’ actor further shared that hears any film script like an audience before giving a nod to it. “Would I want to see what I am doing? It can be any genre, it could be anything, but it should be something the audience would like to watch. After listening to the story, it is your gut feeling that tells you if you want to do that film or not,” he said.

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the much-appreciated OTT series ‘Asur’ in 2020. The actor will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The film is all set to hit theatres on Holi (March 18). ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandes. The movie marks Akshay and Arshad’s collaboration after a gap of 20 years. The two were last seen together in 2002 film ‘Jaani Dushman’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arshad WarsicircuitMunna Bhai MBBSLage Raho Munna BhaiSanjay DuttRajkumar HiraniBachchhan PaandeyAsur
Next
Story

Amid pregnancy rumours, Bipasha Basu again spotted in oversized dress with husband Karan Singh Grover at dinner date

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Zelensky said on talks with Russia, watch 50 big news related to war