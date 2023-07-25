trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640384
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Teams Up With Hollywood's Action Maestro Spiro Razatos For 'Jawan'

Get ready for the biggest action sequences from the biggest action director, Spiro Razatos of ‘Fast and Furious’ & ‘Captain America’ fame as he designs action sequences in Jawan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan Teams Up With Hollywood's Action Maestro Spiro Razatos For 'Jawan' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to captivate audiences with the most thrilling and jaw-dropping action sequences in his upcoming film, 'Jawan.' In a bid to create an unforgettable visual experience, the renowned Hollywood action director Spiro Razatos, known for his work on blockbusters like 'Fast and Furious' and 'Captain America,' has been roped in to design the film's action sequences and to elevate the film's action-packed moments.

Spiro Razatos brings his expertise and experience from working on Hollywood hits, he has an impressive repertoire that includes films like Fast and Furious’,‘Captain America’, 'Venom,' 'Star Trek,' 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' and more.

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Known as a multi-talented stuntman, stunt coordinator, and director, Spiro has left his mark on the industry, earning accolades such as the Taurus Award for Best Stunt Coordination for 'Bad Boys II' (2004) and three Stuntman Awards. His expertise and creativity are set to take 'Jawan' to new heights, ensuring a visual spectacle that will leave audiences awestruck.
 
Prepare yourself for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Shah Rukh Khan along with Spiro Razatos, bring the action-packed world of 'Jawan' to life on the silver screen. Get ready for an extraordinary fusion of talent, skill, and sheer entertainment that is bound to leave a lasting impression on audiences everywhere.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

