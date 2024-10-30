Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Set For Festive Release: Thugs Of Hindostan Holds Highest Diwali Opening Day Record

New Delhi: As Bollywood anticipates major Diwali releases such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, the 2018 epic Thugs of Hindostan remains unbeaten for the highest-grossing opening day on Diwali. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film drew audiences with its impressive cast—Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh—and extravagant production values, achieving a historic Diwali debut.

Set against the backdrop of early 19th-century India, Thugs of Hindostan follows a band of rebels opposing British colonial rule. Aamir Khan stars as the crafty Firangi Mallah, with Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, the group’s courageous leader. Despite its record-breaking first day, the film’s overall box-office run fell short of expectations, facing mixed reviews over its pacing and plot while earning praise for production design and Bachchan’s powerful performance.

As new Diwali films aim to draw record-breaking audiences, Thugs of Hindostan stands as a reminder of the immense box-office potential of holiday releases, even as filmmakers balance audience expectations for both spectacle and substance.