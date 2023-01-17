Tiger Shroff hints at kickstarting his biggest film, is it ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’?

New Delhi: Bollywood’s action star Tiger Shroff enjoys a huge fanbase all across the world and has cemented his name in the hearts of the audience especially the kids with his power-packed action. Time and again the star has redefined the action in his films and seems like he is all set to take it to the next level in 2023 as he hints at kickstarting the highly anticipated film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Taking to his social media, Tiger shared his video in which he can be seen performing a high jump kick. He further jotted down a caption as he hints his fans about the commencement of the biggest film of his career. “‘Kickstarting’ one of the biggest films of my career can’t wait for you guys to see this one️.”

As Tiger is eyeing up a great lineup of films in the future, the expectation from him is subsequently on the next level. As the heartthrob has now left us all thinking about the biggest film of his career, we can only guess it to be his next biggest two hero film after ‘WAR’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in which he will be coming up with Akshay Kumar, as he has already completed more than half of the shooting schedule of his upcoming 'Ganapath'.

See the video shared by Tiger Shroff

Meanwhile, on the work front, beside Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Ganapath next to Kriti Sanon.