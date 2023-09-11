'Ve Fukrey' Song Out: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Groove Energetically In This Power-Packed Dance Number

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of the much-awaited film 'Fukrey 3', makers have now kickstarted the musical journey with a quirky foot-tapping song. Watching the Fukra gang back into their swag in this upbeat dance number has added an extra flavor to the fun of this comedy entertainer.

The Fukrey franchise has always been well-decked up with chartbuster songs. With the first song Ve Fukrey from the much-awaited Fukrey 3, the makers have treated everyone with this chartbuster song. 'Ve Fukrey' song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is sung by, Dev Negi & Asees Kaur, and the lyrics are given by Shabbir Ahmed. The song is choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Excitement increased further on Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 was raised to the next level as the makers announced the release date of the film bringing back the most loved characters of the film such as Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. While the anticipation for the film is gaining momentum, the recently released trailer, indeed came as an absolute treat.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.