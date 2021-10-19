Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham biopic opens to rave reviews, 5 things that make it a masterpiece!

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's latest outing Sardar Udham biopic featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of the late legendary revolutionary of our country has opened to rave reviews. Sardar Udham Singh's life journey has been portrayed in the movie by the impeccable performance by the lead actor coupled with brilliant cinematography.

Sardar Udham Singh biopic was released on Amazon Prime Video recently. Directed by Shoojit Sircar this film produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh is being applauded by critics and audiences alike.

His passion and zeal to reach his desired goal, and avenge India’s most gruesome tragedy, was commendable and made him a martyr that the world remembers.

Here are 5 things from the movie which are noteworthy and make it a masterpiece!



Sardar Udham Singh narrative

This masterpiece transports us back to the days of young Udham Singh’s life when he was in Punjab then while on his mission in different parts of the world.

Vibrant Cinematography

Recently in one of his interviews, Shoojit Sircar mentioned that he has never been to London. But can you believe that even without travelling and having a look at the city, he and his team of cinematographers and production team managed to create grand sets which depicted London in the early 19th century?



Vicky Kaushal AKA Sardar Udham Singh

Time and yet again, Vicky has proved his acting skills via different movies. He has surprised everyone with his Sardar Udham avatar and audiences have appreciated his portrayal thoroughly.



The Supporting Cast of Sardar Udham biopic

The entire cast of this movie got into the character’s skin, be it the actors who played the role of Britishers or the actors who took active participation in India's freedom struggle. Actors like Banita Sandhu as Reshma, Shaun Scott as Micheal O’Dwyer, Amol Parashar as Bhagat Singh, Stephen Hogan as Detective Inspector John Swain were a treat for the viewers' eyes.



Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The depiction of the horrific episode which inspired Udham Singh to kill Sir Micheal O'Dwyer has left a hard-hitting impact. The visual portrayal of this incident sent chills down the spine of the viewers. Udham Singh, who witnesses an unspeakable horror and does his best to save the wounded is a scene that made the viewer’s heart-wrenching.



