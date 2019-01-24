Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' crosses lifetimes business of 'Raazi'—Check out collections

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is the first Bollywood film of 2019 to enter the coveted 100 crore club. The film is also the first blockbuster of this year and has received immense love from the audience. Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina play important parts in the film.

Adding yet another feather to its cap, the film has now crossed lifetime business of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi'. It is to be noted that 'Raazi' starred Vicky Kaushal opposite Alia.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike crosses *lifetime biz* of #Raazi yesterday [Day 13], will cross #Stree today [Day 14] and #BadhaaiHo in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.17 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.30 cr, Wed 6 cr. Total: ₹ 128.59 cr. India biz... #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It released across the country on January 11, facing box office clash with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.