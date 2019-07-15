close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
war

War teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's adrenaline pumping face-off is just awesome!

'War will hit the screens on October 2, 2019, and we are sure this one will be a mass puller.

War teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff&#039;s adrenaline pumping face-off is just awesome!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan and super fit Tiger Shroff have teamed up for 'War' this season. The Yash Raj Films' venture is directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The makers had not revealed the title of the film and suspense was maintained over it for the longest. Now, the teaser has been unveiled and we must say that it shouts 'BLOCKBUSTER'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “SUPERBBB... Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff... Here's the teaser of Yash Raj's #War... Directed by Siddharth Anand... 2 Oct 2019 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... #WarTeaser:”

WATCH TEASER:

The first look poster has also been unveiled on social media.

What keeps you hooked in the teaser is the mind-blowing action face-off between the two stars.

Special mention for Hrithik's kickass hairdo and look.

Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in this YRF venture and guess what? Yes, she is wearing a bikini.

'War will hit the screens on October 2, 2019, and we are sure this one will be a mass puller.

 

Tags:
warwar teaserHrithik RoshanTiger ShroffVaani Kapoor
Next
Story

After 'Badhaai Ho', Neena Gupta-Gajraj Rao join Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Must Watch

PT8M31S

Top 5 Agenda: Big news to be the whole day's agenda today