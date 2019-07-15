War teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's adrenaline pumping face-off is just awesome!

New Delhi: Desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan and super fit Tiger Shroff have teamed up for 'War' this season. The Yash Raj Films' venture is directed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

The makers had not revealed the title of the film and suspense was maintained over it for the longest. Now, the teaser has been unveiled and we must say that it shouts 'BLOCKBUSTER'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “SUPERBBB... Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff... Here's the teaser of Yash Raj's #War... Directed by Siddharth Anand... 2 Oct 2019 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... #WarTeaser:”

#War will have a 5-day *extended* opening weekend, since the film releases on 2 Oct 2019... This one promises to be a massive opener at the BO... Here's the first look poster. #HrithikvsTiger pic.twitter.com/5s218kJ3mk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

WATCH TEASER:

The first look poster has also been unveiled on social media.

What keeps you hooked in the teaser is the mind-blowing action face-off between the two stars.

Special mention for Hrithik's kickass hairdo and look.

Vaani Kapoor plays the female lead in this YRF venture and guess what? Yes, she is wearing a bikini.

'War will hit the screens on October 2, 2019, and we are sure this one will be a mass puller.