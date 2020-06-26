Watch Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' Behind-The-Mix video to witness the magic of sound!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' had a digital release on Amazon Prime Videos earlier this month and the audience loved it. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's camaraderie won a million hearts and the performances of the supporting cast were lauded too.

So, if you have watched 'Gulabo Sitabo' and liked it. Did you wonder how sound played a key role in creating the whole ambience?

Well, watch this Behind-The-Mix (BTM) video of Dolby Atmos to understand the working:

Talking about the storytelling world of 'Gulabo Sitabo', Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director-Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said: "Storytelling is a compelling journey. The best stories engage all the senses and enhances the imagination of the audience. ‘Sound’ plays an essential character in Gulabo Sitabo, and the use of Dolby Atmos effectively serves the story and adds to the visual experience that builds a strong narrative. The creative team has used sound so effectively to build the world of ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ with Dolby Atmos which transports the audience into that world. To leverage ‘sound’ to its full effect, our focus has always been to work with the creatives and provide them with the tool, the know-how and the technology to help deliver the creator’s intend. Dolby Atmos enables that and transports you into the story with moving audio that flows all around you with breathtaking realism. It will render everything from dialogue to music to quiet scenes to ambiences with astonishing clarity, richness, detail, and depth".