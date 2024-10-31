Will Kartik Aaryan Break His Previous First Day Box Office Records With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Read Inside

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is all set to arrive with this year's biggest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The trailer has indeed given a glimpse of the power-packed entertainment he is bringing to the big screen with this much-awaited horror comedy. Additionally, the amazing response to the title track has further heightened the excitement around the film's release. Given the overwhelming response, it’s easy to say that Kartik is poised to break all his first-day box office collection record with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan's Previous Box Office Day 1 Records:

Reflecting on Kartik’s previous success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he registered a remarkable 14.11 Cr. on its opening day—a significant achievement in the post-pandemic era when it was released. With that, he ended the box office slump and filled theaters with massive audience footfall. Continuing this trajectory, he is likely to set another record with the release of this third installment of the beloved horror-comedy franchise, coming this Diwali.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Moreover, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is clashing with Singham Again this Diwali, but is succeeding ahead at the first day advance bookings. The film has sold 152,843 tickets, collecting over 4.84 Cr. across 7,124 shows on the big screen.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release just a day after Diwali, on November 1st, which will attract major holiday footfall in theaters. The film offers plenty for audiences to enjoy, from Kartik's return as Rooh Baba and the comeback of the iconic Manjulika to the exciting addition of Madhuri Dixit. Together, these elements create an entertaining package that promises to captivate families. After, Love Aaj Kal opening of 12 Cr. Shehzada, 6 Cr., Chandu Champion, 4.25 Cr., SatyaPrem Ki Katha, 9.25 Cr., now, Despite biggest clash, With this release, Kartik Aaryan is all set to deliver his biggest box office opener.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, Kartik will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s musical love story.