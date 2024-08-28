Yudhra Motion Video: Raghav Juyal Joins Siddhant Chaturvedi In High Octane Actioner

Excel Entertainment's upcoming action thriller 'Yudhra' has just gotten more intense with the introduction of Raghav Juyal as Shafiq, a deadly villain pitted against Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra. The new motion video released by the makers showcases the two characters facing off, hinting at an epic battle.

Raghav Juyal, known for his successful portrayal in 'KILL', seems to be nailing the villain avatar once again. His character, Shafiq, is set to clash with Yudhra, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, in what promises to be an thrilling cinematic experience.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers of the film wrote: “War is his game, only the ruthless survive. #YudhraTrailer releases tomorrow. Set a reminder and be the first ones to view the trailer.” Have a look!

With the introduction of Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat and now Raghav Juyal as Shafiq, the anticipation for 'Yudhra' continues to build. The film's rip-roaring posters and motion videos have set the perfect tone for an action thriller like never before.

The motion video has further heightened the excitement for the trailer, which is set to release on August 29. 'Yudhra', directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20.