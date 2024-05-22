Digital Gold Vs Physical Gold Debate: 7 Points That Consumer Can Consider, Says Expert

New Delhi: The digital age has changed our shopping patterns and buying jewellery too is not untouched by this phenomenon.

Nishchay AG, Co-founder and CEO, Jar says "Going into a jewellery store and sitting for hours on end to buy gold is considered too cumbersome, which is why more and more young Indians find themselves turning towards purchasing gold digitally."

The increasing adoption of fintech platforms and growing awareness of gold as an investment option are expected to drive the market size to USD 100 billion by 2025, according to estimates by KPMG.

Nishchay adds that consumers can look at 7 reasons before coming at their conclusion on the Digital Gold Vs Physical Gold debate. Check it out.

1. Unmatched Convenience

One cannot deny the convenience of being able to buy gold from the comfort of your home or on-the-go via mobile, 24/7. These days, you can even purchase gold on quick commerce!

2. Seamless Transactions

Thanks to payment integrations, like UPI, purchasing gold online is a seamless, paperless experience resulting in quick, easy transactions.

3. Transparent Pricing

Reputable online platforms offer real-time rate updates and transparent pricing mechanisms, ensuring you get authentic market prices without ambiguity.

4. Small, Affordable Investments

Unlike physical stores with higher minimums, digital platforms enable investing in gold for as little as ₹10, making it an accessible and inclusive option, regardless of spending power.

5. Quality Assurance

There is no need to be concerned about the purity or quality of the gold you purchase online since it is all stored securely by custodian partners. That's how you can get 24K, 99.9% pure gold with certification.

6. Diversification and simplification

Gold provides users with a convenient and accessible way to diversify their investment portfolio. Gold has historically been considered a trusted asset for portfolio diversification amidst volatile equity markets and economic uncertainties. By adding gold to the portfolio, the risks can be spread across different assets and potentially reduce the overall volatility from affecting them.

7. Meeting Life's Milestones, seamlessly

Weddings, festivals, business investments - gold is an intrinsic part of every significant Indian life event. Digital platforms enable consumers to steadily build golden reserves over time through small, automated contributions so that consumers can prepare for these landmark events in life without losing their peace of mind.