New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,650. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 1,310. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,200 as against its previous close of Rs 50,890.

Gold prices inched higher in choppy trade on Monday, as weakness in Treasury yields kept prices above the $1,800-mark and marginally outweighed pressure stemming from elevated U.S. dollar levels. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,811.99 per ounce, by 0319 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,812.10. Bullion prices hit a five-month low of $1,783.50 on Friday, but recovered to end the session nearly steady, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 4 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,850

Mumbai : Rs 47,850

Delhi : Rs 47,850

Kolkata : Rs 47,850

Bangalore : Rs 47,900

Hyderabad : Rs 47,850

Kerala : Rs 47,850

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,880

Jaipur : Rs 47,920

Lucknow : Rs 47,920

Patna : Rs 47,900

Chandigarh : Rs 47,920

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,850

Gold in the national capital on Friday rose by Rs 1,088 to Rs 51,458 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,370 per 10 grams. Silver, however, fell by Rs 411 to Rs 58,159 per kg from Rs 58,570 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)