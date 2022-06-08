New Delhi: Gold prices were trading lower by Rs 250 per 10 grams on Wednesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,600 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,850. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 270. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,930 as against its previous close of Rs 52,200.

In the international market today, Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. inflation report this week for further cues on the economy as central banks worldwide seek to cool surging prices. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.41 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, while US gold futures added 0.1% to $1,853.30., said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 8 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,720

Mumbai : Rs 47600

Delhi : Rs 47600

Kolkata : Rs 47600

Bangalore : Rs 47600

Hyderabad : Rs 47600

Kerala : Rs 47600

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,680

Jaipur : Rs 47, 750

Lucknow : Rs 47,750

Patna : Rs 47,700

Chandigarh : Rs 47,750

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,600

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 205 to Rs 50,733 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 50,938 per 10 grams. Silver also dipped Rs 964 to Rs 61,555 per kg from Rs 62,519 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)