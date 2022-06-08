New Delhi: Gold prices were trading lower by Rs 250 per 10 grams on Wednesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,600 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,850. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 270. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,930 as against its previous close of Rs 52,200.
In the international market today, Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. inflation report this week for further cues on the economy as central banks worldwide seek to cool surging prices. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.41 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, while US gold futures added 0.1% to $1,853.30., said a Reuters report.
Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 8 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)
Chennai : Rs 47,720
Mumbai : Rs 47600
Delhi : Rs 47600
Kolkata : Rs 47600
Bangalore : Rs 47600
Hyderabad : Rs 47600
Kerala : Rs 47600
Ahmedabad : Rs 47,680
Jaipur : Rs 47, 750
Lucknow : Rs 47,750
Patna : Rs 47,700
Chandigarh : Rs 47,750
Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,600
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 205 to Rs 50,733 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 50,938 per 10 grams. Silver also dipped Rs 964 to Rs 61,555 per kg from Rs 62,519 per kg in the previous trade.
(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)