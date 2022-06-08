हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold rates today

Gold prices today, June 8: Gold fall by Rs 250, check prices of yellow metal in your city

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 8 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)  

Gold prices today, June 8: Gold fall by Rs 250, check prices of yellow metal in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices were trading lower by Rs 250 per 10 grams on Wednesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,600 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,850. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 270. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,930 as against its previous close of Rs 52,200.

In the international market today, Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. inflation report this week for further cues on the economy as central banks worldwide seek to cool surging prices. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.41 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, while US gold futures added 0.1% to $1,853.30., said a Reuters report.

(Also read: Gold loan platform Rupeek lays off 180 employees)

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 8 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,720

Mumbai : Rs 47600

Delhi : Rs 47600

Kolkata : Rs 47600

Bangalore : Rs 47600

Hyderabad : Rs 47600

Kerala : Rs 47600

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,680

Jaipur : Rs 47, 750

Lucknow : Rs 47,750

Patna : Rs 47,700

Chandigarh : Rs 47,750

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,600

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 205 to Rs 50,733 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 50,938 per 10 grams. Silver also dipped Rs 964 to Rs 61,555 per kg from Rs 62,519 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX
Next
Story

Gold prices today: Gold rates jump, check prices of yellow metal in your city

Must Watch

PT15M22S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems through Jyotish Guru