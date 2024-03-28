Sovereign Gold Bond 2016 Series II Maturing Today, March 28: Final Redemption Price And Other Key Details

New Delhi: The Sovereign Gold Bond 2016 Series II, is due for redemption on 28 March 2024, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular.

"In terms of GOI Notification F.No.4(19) - W&M/2014 dated March 04, 2016 (SGB 2016 Series II - Issue date March 29, 2016) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, the Gold Bond shall be repayable on the expiration of eight years from the date of the issue of the Gold Bonds. Accordingly, the final redemption date of the above tranche shall be March 28, 2024 (March 29, 2024 being a holiday)," RBI had said in a release.

The redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA), said the RBI.

"Accordingly, the redemption price for the final redemption due on March 28, 2024 (March 29, 2024 being a holiday) shall be ₹6601/- (Rupees Six thousand Six hundred and One only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the week March 18-22, 2024," the central bank added.

The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB), initiated in 2015 was available for redemption on on November 30, 2023.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.

How Is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme being sold?

The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.