After Hong Kong And Singapore, Now Australia To Recall MDH And Everest Masala?

New Delhi: After Hong Kong and Singapore discontinued the sale of Indian spice products MDH and Everest for alleged detection of carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide, Australia too may join the bandwagon.

News Agency Reuters has reported that Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is examining allegations of contamination of ethylene oxide in the masalas produced by MDH and Everest, which if found to be true could lead to recall of the products in the country.

Reuters yesterday reported quoting MDH that its products are safe for consumption, and the company has not received any communication from regulators and authorities in Hong Kong or Singapore about alleged contamination in its products.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries.

Singapore too ordered for the recall of India's Everest Fish Curry Masala over concerns of Ethylene Oxide, considered not suitable for human consumption.

Ethylene Oxide is commonly used for fumigation of agricultural produce that helps in preventing microbial contamination. The regulations in Singapore allows for usage of ethylene oxide in the sterilization of spices. However, the elevated levels of the pesticide found in Everest Fish Curry Masala is posing a potential health hazard to consumers, authorities in the city-state have reckoned.