ASHNEER GROVER

Ashneer Takes Porsche Cayman Out To Show Well-Lit Delhi For G20 Summit

The video he posted showed beautifully-lit hotels, fountains and landmarks of the central Delhi area.

Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:50 AM IST|Source: IANS
Ashneer Takes Porsche Cayman Out To Show Well-Lit Delhi For G20 Summit Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR welcomes guests for the two-day G20 Summit which started on Saturday, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover took his luxurious Porsche Cayman out on Delhi roads to show how the Capital is all prepared to host the high-profile event.

The BharatPe co-founder and former managing director took to Instagram to show a glimpse of the Capital, from his lavish, green-coloured sports car. “G20 - Late evening Porsche drives in Delhi! Kuchh time guzariye roads par (spend some time on roads). Delhi is at its prettiest!” he posted. (Also Read: Prophet Muhammad Was 'Maryada Purushottam'; Bihar Education Minister Sparks Controversy)


The video he posted showed beautifully-lit hotels, fountains and landmarks of the central Delhi area. He also took to X to show empty Delhi roads amid high traffic security for the high-profile global summit. (Also Read: Zomato Delivery Executive's Heartwarming Ducati Ride Goes Viral - You Won't Believe What Happens Next)

“Most effective to implement a ‘chhutti’ on Friday for Delhiites. Love driving in Delhi during G20. Delhi in its Utopian state,” he posted.

One of the better-known facts about the former Shark Tank India judge is that he is a car aficionado and frequently upload images of his impressive car collection, which includes a Porsche Cayman and a Mercedes Maybach S650 -- both of which are worth several crores.

Grover is also said to own Audi A6 and a Hyundai Verna. His favourite colour appears to be white, as most of his cars are white.

