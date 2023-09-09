New Delhi: Zomato delivery staff members have a history of making headlines online for doing something unusual, whether it be something good or bad. But this time, an Instagram video featuring a fictitious delivery man generated a lot of excitement online. In the video, he jokingly discussed how Zomato was paying him more than he had anticipated and even claimed to own a Ducati motorcycle.

The funny video quickly gained popularity, making people laugh and poke fun at the audience. Raj Gothankar, the user who shared the video, is wearing the recognisable red Zomato delivery shirt in it.

Then, when someone off-camera inquires about his occupation, he begins to tell the humorous story of how he came to work at Zomato. When asked about his expensive Ducati bike, the video producer jokingly admits that he earns Rs 45,000 per month from the huge food delivery company!

You might be wondering how. He explained his maths by saying that the only reason Zomato pays him Rs 200 for each order (instead of the customary Rs 30-40) is because he owned a Ducati.

He explains that he earns Rs 150 for each order after deducting just Rs 50 for petrol. With 20 of these orders each day, he earns Rs 1500, adding up to Rs. 45,000 every month.

The maths in his script, though, wasn't quite right, as 150 times 20 would really equal Rs 3000 per day, or R. 90,000 per month, as sharp-eyed viewers quickly pointed out. However, Desis enjoyed the video and participated in it, laughing out loud throughout.