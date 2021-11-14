Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot to perform surgeries with ease: Max Hospitals

The Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot, one of India's most advanced technologies, was launched at Max Super Speciality Hospitals in Patparganj and Shalimar Bagh. The Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot is another patient-centered initiative done by the healthcare provider to ensure that patients have access to high-quality healthcare.

Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot enables doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision and flexibility. This technology will be deployed for surgeries under various disciplines such as Oncology, Urology, Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery, Gynecology, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery among others, the company said in a press note. Surgeons can perform surgeries by using instruments that they can guide via a console using this technology.

At the launch, Dr Pinak Moudgil said, “We are happy to share that several key specialities will now be assisted by the latest Da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system. This technology will immensely benefit our patients by reducing hospital stay and ensuring faster recovery”.

Talking about the advantages of robotic surgery, Dr Vivek Bindal said, “The recovery period is faster than conventional surgeries. The success rates of Robotic Hernia, Bariatric and Gastrointestinal surgeries that we conduct here in Delhi are at par with international standards in terms of clinical outcomes. Robotic Abdominal wall reconstruction is the most advanced procedure for complex hernia patients that provide excellent results even after previous failed hernia repairs.”

At the launch of the Shalimar Bagh unit, Dr K K Trehan said, “At Max Healthcare, we are always working towards improving the techniques and technologies to make surgeries safe, minimally invasive, and cost-effective. Armed with the latest technology, the Da Vinci Xi Robot, our surgeons will be able to perform complex surgeries using computer-guided, magnified, 3-D visualisation and the results are impressive.”