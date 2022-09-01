New Delhi: Department of Telecommunication (DOT) has asked suggestions from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to create a framework for regulating internet calling and messaging apps such as Whatsapp, Signal, Skype, Facebook messanger, Telegram etc. It has asked to review Internet based telephony 2008 recommendations and to come up with a comprehensive policy regarding this.

In its recommendation, DOT is looking to take internet calling and messaging app under the regulatory framework to keep them check appropriately like other Telecom operators. It recommends taking license fees from messaging companies like telecom operators, regulating internet-based messages and call, installing a mechanism to legally intercept calls and improving call standard , and applying the moto ‘same rule for same service’.

Internet service providers (ISPs) should be permitted to offer internet telephony services, including calls on traditional telephone networks, according to a Trai recommendation from 2008. However, they are forced to pay interconnection fees and install legal equipment for interceptions at the request of security agencies, among other requirements.

When the government and the regulator were discussing net neutrality in 2016–17, telecom companies also brought up the matter. The government did not place any limitations on the phone and text services offered by apps, nevertheless.