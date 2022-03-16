Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's exclusive Interview: Reveals big plans of 1 bn Zee Digital users, 500 mn WION viewers; shares info on debt resolution, DISH TV-Yes Bank issue

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's has shared his vision and big plans going ahead in an exclusive interview with Zee Business' Managing Editor Anil Singhvi.

In the interview Hon'ble Chairman of esteemed Essel Group and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra spoke on a host of topics ranging from Zee Group's vision, Zee Media's future plans, ZEEL-SONY merger, info on debt resolution, DISH TV-Yes Bank issue and a lot more.

ZEEL-Sony Merger

About ZEEL-Sony Merger, Dr Chandra said, "Zee Entertainment and Sony merger moving in the right direction. After regulatory acceptances, the merger will be completed."

New Business?

When asked about if the group is planning to start any new business, Dr Chandra said, "We never started any business for money. We always tried to do something new by means of business."

Zee Digital: 1 billion users in next 3 years

Dr Chandra proudly mentioned that Zee Media's digital platforms has 300 million active users, and the group aims to add 1 billion users in next 3 years. "We will focus on monetising digital content," he added.

Zee Media's performance - WION, Zee Digital

Talking about Zee Media's performance, Dr Chandra proudly cited, "Zee Media's digital platforms has 300 million active users. And, WION is Asia's first global network - it's India's #1 international channel. WION has 58% of its audience in foreign."

"WION is ahead of BBC on YouTube. In the next 5 years, we plan to add 500 millions viewers to WION," Dr Chandra said.

Debt resolution

When asked about debt resolution and current debt status, Dr Chandra said, "We reduced 92% debt at promoter level. Rest of the debt at promoter level will be cleared in 1-2 month/s."

Also, he added, "Venturing into infra business was a mistake."

Dish TV-Yes Bank matter

Speaking on Dish TV-Yes Bank matter, Dr Chandra said, "Yes Bank's old management did fraud with us."

"Many people in media lack the right information on Dish TV-Yes Bank matter," he added.

Zee Group's vision

Speaking on the Zee Group's vision for the next 5 years amid changing times, Dr Subhash Chandra said, "The environment is quite positive in the country under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. We are continously working on many fronts."

'Mayaverse' - Era of internet

Moreover, talking about Metaverse, Crypto and NFT, Dr Chandra said, "I call it 'Mayaverse' as the era of internet belongs to 'Mayaverse'."

Message to shareholders

When asked if there is any message to shareholders, Dr Chandra said, "I know some shareholders were upset but we never ignored any interests of our shareholders."

Bouncing back

When asked that every time he bounced back with more strength and power, Dr Chandra said, "Something new will come very soon - this time in technology front."

