From His Garage To Delhi's Richest Man List: A South Indian Who Unleashed His Inner Beast And Overcame Success, Net Worth Rs 2.07 Lakh Crore

Happy Birthday Shiv Nadar: HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar, a model businessman, industrialist, and philanthropist, turns 78 years old today, July 14. He is one of India's self-made billionaires and was responsible for India's first personal computer thanks to his vision and bold choices. In addition, he was one of the biggest visionaries who made India one of the world's top participants in the information technology industry. As a well-known philanthropist, he has started a number of philanthropic groups, such as the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on rural and educational development. Here's a look at his professional development and wealth at the age of 78.

Shiv Nadar: Early Days

Nadar started working with the Walchand group's Cooper Engineering in 1967 in Pune after earning his engineering degree from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.Then he changed jobs, landing one in the digital products division of Delhi Cloth Mills. He founded MicroComp Limited in 1975 in partnership with his friends and coworkers. There were eight partners total, with Nadar serving as the company's major stakeholder. As IBM left the country in 1976, Nadar sensed a chance in the Indian computer sector. He started HCL in a garage in 1976 with the intention of producing microprocessors and tele-digital calculators.



HCL: Success Story

Nadar invested Rs 18,700 to launch Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) at its beginning. HCL became the first Public-Private Partnership (PPP) thanks to the Uttar Pradesh government's support of his concept with an extra grant of Rs 20 lakh in exchange for a 26 percent ownership stake in the business. Before IBM and Apple Inc., HCL released the first personal computer in India in 1978 under the name HCL 8C. Additionally, Nadar moved his company overseas to Singapore to offer IT services after noticing a surge in the IT industry.By 1979, HCL had a value of Rs 3 crore and had made Rs 10 lakh in sales in its first year. Bloomberg estimates that HCL earned $11.5 billion in revenue in 2022.

Third Wealthiest Man Of India

Shiv Nadar is reportedly one of the wealthiest people in both India and the entire world, with a net worth of over Rs 2.07 Lakh crore, according to Forbes. Only Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are ahead of Nadar on Forbes' current list of the richest Indians, which places him third. According to Forbes, under his direction, HCL expanded to become one of India's top IT firms, with a presence in more than 60 nations and a staff of more than 2,22,000 people.

In India, Shiv Nadar is a well-known philanthropist. In 1994, he established the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which prioritizes rural and educational development. The VidyaGyan schools, one of the foundation's many programs, offer free education to poor children in rural Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, he has made large financial contributions to a number of charity initiatives, like the COVID-19 relief operations in India. Shiv Nadar was named the most philanthropic person in India by Hurun in 2022. He contributed Rs. 1161 crore. The daily amount was Rs 3 crore. With a donation of Rs 484 crore, Azim Premji came in second. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, a daughter of Shiv Nadar, currently serves as the chairperson of HCL Technologies. Hurun claims that her net worth for the previous year was Rs 84,330 crore.