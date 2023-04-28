Government Appoints Siddhartha Mohanty As New LIC Chairman
India's government on Friday appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIFI.NS) for two years, according to an official document seen by Reuters.
Trending Photos
India's government on Friday appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIFI.NS) for two years, according to an official document seen by Reuters.
Mohanty, who is one of the four managing directors at LIC, was already named as chairman in March for three months.
Live Tv