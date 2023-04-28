topStoriesenglish2600338
Government Appoints Siddhartha Mohanty As New LIC Chairman

India's government on Friday appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIFI.NS) for two years, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Mohanty, who is one of the four managing directors at LIC, was already named as chairman in March for three months.

