New Delhi: Asia cup 2022 is in full swing. India is in form after beating Pakistan on Sunday. Today, India has to face Hong kong which performed well in qualifiers. If you want to see match on television, then Live telecast is available on all networks of star sports and DD sports. However, if you want to see it online, then only one OTT platform gives the option. You need the subscription of Disney+Hotstar if you want to watch online.

What to do?

If you don’t have the subscription for Disney+Hotstar, then you don’t need to worry. If you have these mobile operators sim such as JIO, Airtel, or Vodafone, then other option is available for you. These mobile telecom operators run the packs which will provide Disney+Hotstar access at low cost.

The mobile operators like JIO, Airtel, and Vodafone provide some recharge options that will give the access of Disney+Hotstar.

JIO Users

If you have a Jio SIM, then you will be able to run Disney + Hotstar app on your phone for 3 months by doing prepaid recharge of Rs 333, Rs 419, Rs 583, Rs 783 and Rs 1,199. On the other hand, if you want a one-year mobile subscription, then for this you also have the option of plans of Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 659, Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1,066 and Rs 2,999.

Airtel Users

Airtel users are getting Hotstar mobile subscription for three months in recharge of Rs 399 and Rs 839. On the other hand, if the app is to be run for one year, then for this prepaid recharge of Rs 499, Rs 599 and Rs 3,359 will have to be done.

Vodafone users

If you have Vodafone then you will get three months Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription for Rs 399 and Rs 151 recharge.