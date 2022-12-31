Indian man uses Netflix trailers to create his resume for a PR job in Canada - Watch video

New Delhi: Indian-Canadian man Adityajit Shergill showed a unique combination of wittiness and creativity when he applied for a job opening in Netflix public relations team in Canada. As a public and communication specialist by profession, Adityajit created a resume video of himself with Netflix trailers for the job opening. He asked rhetorically to netizens that the best way to apply for a job to Netflix is to use trailers of Netflix.

“The best way to apply for a job to Netflix? Make a trailer of yourself using Netflix trailers. Well that's what I thought! Here's me shooting my shot for Netflix's role for Coordinator, Canada PR,” Adityajit S Shergill wrote on Linkedin.

He even encouraged netizens to spread the world or ‘like and comment for better reach’.

His Netflix introduction compilation post has so far received huge response from netizens, many of them are being impressed with creativity and wittiness.

Many netizens commented that Netflix should hire you after watching this remarkable feat. One user wrote, “Well done! After your spectacular efforts and creativity Netflix should hire you! I wish you good vibes for landing your dream role with Netflix.”

While another user asked Netflix if it saw this and offer was being sent over.

Adityajit S Shergill is currently living in Canada. He has worked as a public and communication manager with RepIndia where he had handled some big brands like Canon, Sephora, Tinder, Gap, Burger King, Adani and JSW. After that he worked with OYO as associate manager for global brand.