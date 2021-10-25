हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IT biggies TCS, Infosys, Wipro ending Work from Home for employees

While there will be flexibility of schedules for employees in TCS, Wipro has not yet comitted the number of employees that will be joining back work from office. Meanwhile, Infosys will also put rest to forever work from home and plans to follow a hybrid work model going ahead.

IT biggies TCS, Infosys, Wipro ending Work from Home for employees
Representational Image/Twitter@RishadPremji

New Delhi: Big IT companies are all set to gradually get back to work from office thus ending ending Work from home after almost one and a half years due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“With 70 per cent of TCSers (employees of TCS) fully vaccinated, and over 95 per cent having received at least one dose, we plan to gradually get our workforce back in office by the end of this year,” chief HR officer of the company Milind Lakkad said, while announcing the updates regarding the earnings for the quarter ending in September.

Previously, TCS had said that it would encourage employees to join offices by the end of calendar year 2021. About 5 per cent of the IT major's associates were working from offices as on October.

"Towards the end of CY'21, we will encourage our associates to return to offices, at least initially, before we switch to the '25/25' model. This will be done in a phased and flexible manner and will depend on respective team leaders and the requirements of each team or project.

"We are committed to the 25/25 model but before transition to the model, we need to start by getting people back to office and gradually evolve to 25/25," the TCS said.

Under the model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of the company's employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in office.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji last month made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week).  All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely”.

IT bellwether company Infosys, too is planning to follow a hybrid work model in the coming days. “With over 86 per cent of Infoscions (employees of Infosys) in India having received at least one dose of ‘vaccination’, we are now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model. We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations,” said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys. 

