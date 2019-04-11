close

Jet Airways to operate 14 planes on Thursday

Since Jet Airways plans to operate only four small planes including three B737s, the number of its flights on domestic routes is expected to decrease drastically.

Mumbai: Struggling Jet Airways has further reduced its fleet to 14 aircraft for operation for Thursday, an airline source said.

Of the 14 aircraft, eight are wide-body planes generally used for long-haul international operations, the source said.

"Jet Airways has scheduled only 14 planes for operations Thursday. On Tuesday it operated 22 of 26 planes in the fleet," the source said.

The 14 planes include seven B777s, one A330, three B737s and one regional jet ATR, the source added.

Response was awaited to a query about the development sent to the Jet Airways spokesperson.

