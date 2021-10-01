Meet Jay Chaudhry –The Himachal born IIT alumni is world's 10th richest man, earns Rs 153 crore per day

New Delhi: India has produced 179 more super-rich people this year and the number of such individuals has crossed the 1,000-mark. According to the Hurun India-IIFL Wealth rich list published on Thursday, the top ten list has four new faces, led by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group, along with California based Jay Chaudhry of cloud computing and cyber security firm Zscaler.

There are 1,007 people -- 13 of them with more than Rs 1 lakh crore of wealth -- in the country with over Rs 1,000 crore wealth, said the Hurun India-IIFL Wealth rich list.

“Jay Chaudhry, 62, of california-based enterprise cloud cyber security firm zscaler, made it to India top 10 for first time, on the back of accentuated demand for cyber security services caused by a series of ransomware attacks on us institutions,” the report said.

As per the list, Chaudhry’s Daily Wealth Creation Velocity since the 2020 List is Rs 153 Crore. The Himachal Pradesh born IIT alumni founded the cyber security firm in 2007 and currently owns 42 percent of the Nasdaq listed firm, which has a market cap of Rs 2,81,000 Crore.

“The increased demand for enterprise cyber security services amidst increased corporate ransomware attacks contributed a 85% increase in Chaudhry's wealth and stormed into the top 10 of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2021”, said the report.

In terms of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 – The Biggest Gainers by Wealth Gain, Jay Chaudhry created weatlth of 1,21,600 in the year.

Zscaler was founded and incorporated in 2007 and has approximately 1,600 employees worldwide (as of December 2019). Zscaler’s initial public offering was in March 2018.

Jay is an accomplished entrepreneur, having founded a series of successful companies, including AirDefense, CipherTrust, CoreHarbor, SecureIT, and Zscaler, now a public company as of March 16, 2018, Zscaler’s website reads.

Prior to founding Zscaler in 2008, he founded and led AirDefense, a wireless security pioneer, before its acquisition by Motorola. From 2000 to 2006, Jay founded and led CipherTrust, the industry’s first email security gateway, before its merger with Secure Computing. He also founded and led CoreHarbor, a managed ecommerce solution, before it was acquired by USi/AT&T. In 1996, Jay founded and led his first company, SecureIT, the first pure-play Internet security service, before it was acquired by VeriSign in 1998.

Jay earned his MBA in Marketing, MS in Computer Engineering and MS in Industrial Engineering – all from the University of Cincinnati. He earned his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics Engineering from IIT BHU Varanasi. He has completed the Executive Management Program from Harvard Business School.

