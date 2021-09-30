13 self-made Indians born in the 90s feature in Hurun India Rich List 2021

New Delhi: As many as 13 Indians born in the 90s have featured in the Hurun India Rich List 2021. All the new 13 young names in the list are self-made individuals, Hurun India said in a statement.

Notably, this is the 10th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India published by Hurun India. The company reported that overall 1,007 individuals possess a wealth of more than Rs 1,000 crore, an increase of 179 as compared to last year.

Moreover, the report said, “Cumulative wealth was up 51%, while average wealth increased by 25%. 894 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 229 new faces, whilst 113 saw their wealth drop and there were 51 dropouts.”

“India has 237 billionaires, up 58 compared to last year. While the Chemicals and Software sectors added the greatest number of new entrants to the list, Pharma is still at number one and has contributed 130 entrants to the list. The youngest in the list is aged 23, 3 years younger than the youngest last year.”

One of the surprising elements is that the top ten list has four new faces, led by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group, along with California based Jay Chaudhry of cloud computing and cyber security firm Zscaler. Also Read: Fiscal deficit touches 31.1% of annual target at end-August

Commenting on the launch, Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth, said, "The rising wealth creation documented in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 is a reflection of the robust foundation of the Indian businesses and the confidence they command from their respective stakeholders. Key facts from the list that stand out for us are the rise of women wealth creators, the reduction in average age, and the inclusion of Tier 2 cities such as Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Faridabad and Ludhiana in the top 20. For us at IIFL Wealth, these factors are already translating into newer solutions and strategies around the wealth management business." Also Read: Noida becomes number 1 in India, rakes in record Rs 64,000 crore investment

