Mark Zuckerberg's 'Unhealthy' Diet Chart Will Shock You; Here Is All That He Eats Everyday

In a Threads post, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he eats 20 nuggets, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie and cheeseburgers.

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed his so-called “unhealthy” diet chart, revealing that he takes 4,000 calories a day to offset all the daily activity.

In a Threads post, he said that he eats 20 nuggets, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie and cheeseburgers.

In a response to McDonald's post which asked users to reveal their daily orders, the Meta CEO said: “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”

The billionaire later said that he is not on a weight-loss mission.

“Not cutting weight so I need 4,000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious,” he said.

Mark Zuckerberg's order can add up to more than double the calories a normal adult requires in a day.

He revealed his McDonald’s diet as he prepares for a potential cage fight with Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg, however, is “not sure” whether the anticipated cage fight -- dubbed as the fight of the century -- will take place.

"I've done jiu jitsu competitions. I would love to do an MMA competition at some point. I wasn't expecting this to be the one that I did. I'm not sure if it's going to come together, but I just think that it's a great sport overall," he told employees recently.

Zuckerberg last month was awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after several years of training. He has been seen training Jiu Jitsu to fight Musk.

