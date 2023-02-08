Microsoft Rolls Out ChatGPT-Enabled 'New Bing'; What are the Benefits of AI-Powered Search Engine?
OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is backed by Microsoft, has taken the Internet by storm since the launch last year. Now, Google also announces 'Bard' to stir a race of dominance in AI.
- Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-enabled 'new Bing'.
- It makes search more interesting and easy as you can ask it in the way you talk, text, and think.
- Earlier, search engines give only a list of relevant links in the search results.
New Delhi: Microsoft has rolled out ChatGPT-enabled 'new Bing' that not only gives you the list of links like other search engines but works as an intelligent tool to present the information in an easy and summarized way. The new Bing allows users to search the way you talk, text, and think. “The new Bing is like having a research assistant, personal planner, and creative partner at your side whenever you search the web,” according to the Microsoft Bing.
Bing takes your complex searches and shares back a detailed response. In the chat experience, you can chat naturally and ask follow-up questions to your initial search to get personalized replies. Moreover, Bing can be used as a creative tool. It can help you write poems, stories, or even share ideas for a project.
What are the benefits of ChatGPT-enabled Bing?
- Users can ask questions however you like. It will allow them to do a complex search, do follow up and make refinements in chat.
- Users can get answers instead of being overwhelmed by options. The new Bing will look at search results across the web and summarizes responses to your specific questions and needs.
- They need to provide ideas and prompts and Bing will write a draft to build upon whether it’s an email or meal plan.
By collaborating with the firm OpenAI, Microsoft hopes to surpass its Silicon Valley adversary and possibly reap significant financial benefits from technologies that accelerate the development of content by automating chores, if not actual jobs. That would have an impact on both the consumer internet and commercial offerings like Microsoft's cloud computing and collaboration tools.
How to use the new Bing effectively?
- Ask questions as if you were talking to a person. This means including details, asking for clarification or more information, and telling Bing how it can be more helpful to you. Here's an example: “I'm planning a trip with my friends in September. What beaches are within a 3-hour flight from London Heathrow?” Then follow up with something like, “What should we do when we get there?”
- Ask directly for tips on how to interact with Bing. Try things like, "What can you do?" "Can you help me with X?" "What are your limitations?" Bing will let you know when there's something it can't help with.
