close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Modi government plans Air India's divestment by year-end: Sources

During its first term, the Modi government had tried to exit from the debt-burdened Air India, but it failed to get any potential buyer, and had to eventually defer plans of divestment.

Modi government plans Air India&#039;s divestment by year-end: Sources

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government's second bid to sell Air India may be finalised by the end of this year, sources told Zee Media.

Sources further added that the government will invite expressions of interest for the financially-crippled national carrier by October, but before doing that it will conduct roadshows to meet prospective buyers.

In her Union Budget 2019 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government will reinitiate the process of strategic disinvestment of Air India, and offer more CPSEs for strategic participation by the private sector.

The Finance Minister had also set a target of Rs 1, 05,000 crore of disinvestment receipts for the FY 2019-20.

The Finance Minister had added that government is considering, to go below 51 percent to an appropriate level, on case to case basis, in case where the undertaking is still to be retained in government control.  

The government also decided to modify present policy of retaining 51% stake inclusive of the stake of Government controlled institutions.

During its first term, the Modi government had tried to exit from the debt-burdened Air India, but it failed to get any potential buyer, and had to eventually defer plans of divestment.

 

Tags:
Air IndiaNarendra ModiAir India stake sale
Next
Story

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, world's 13th wealthiest in Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Must Watch

PT6M17S

RSS blames Nitish Government for spying