mTwitter Flooded With Memes As McDonald's Drops Tomatoes From Menu - Check Internet Reactions

New Delhi: Customers are feeling the effects of the vegetable price increase. Due to a lack of supply and unpredictable weather, tomato prices in particular are on the rise. People are searching for substitute items to employ in their cuisines as costs in several regions of the country exceed Rs 150 and Rs 200 per kg. It appears that even the king of fast food, McDonald's, is impacted by tomato costs and supply issues.

Twitter users posted images of a message informing customers of McDonald's that tomatoes are "temporarily unavailable." Therefore, McDonald's would serve its items without tomatoes for the time being. Look at this:

The sign was put outside a McDonald's shop in Connaught Place, New Delhi, according to a tweet by user Aditya D Shah. In the announcement, the management underlined its commitment to providing its patrons with the best food made with high-quality ingredients.

"Despite our best efforts, we are unable to procure sufficient quantities of tomatoes that meet our extremely rigorous quality standards. We must therefore sell you items without tomatoes for the time being.

The letter stated, "We are striving to recover the tomato supplies. Additionally, they expressed their apology for the inconvenience and appreciation for their clients' business.

Here's the netizens reactions:

