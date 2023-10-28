'Pay Rs 20 Crore Or ...': Mukesh Ambani Receives Shocking Death Threat

New Delhi: Indian business tycoon and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani recently targeted with a chilling death threat via email, causing a stir in Mumbai. According to the police, the threat, which demanded a sum of Rs 20 crore, was received on October 27.

The anonymous sender, identified as Shadab Khan, warned of dire consequences if the demanded amount was not paid, stating, "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India." (Also Read: Want Monthly Income After Retirement? THIS Post Office Scheme Is All You May Need)

Upon discovery of the threat, a complaint was lodged by the security personnel at Mr. Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia, prompting the Gamdevi Police to register a case against the unidentified individual under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Also Read: From 150 Rejections To Building Rs 64,000 Crore Empire: Meet The Man Whose Father Is Often Called 'Third Son' Of Dhirubhai Ambani)

Subsequently, a comprehensive investigation was initiated to identify the perpetrator behind this latest threat to the well-known industrialist.

This incident marks the latest in a series of threatening encounters for Mukesh Ambani. Notably, last year, an unknown caller had issued a threat against both Ambani and his family, prompting heightened security measures.

Similarly, in a separate event in August 2022, a jeweler was apprehended after allegedly threatening to harm Mukesh Ambani and his family members.