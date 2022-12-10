People failed to decode THIS optical illusion? Can you find 5 hidden business-related words in this park scene

You must have come across many optical illusions in the past. You may have tried your hand to find the hidden images or symbols as well. While optical illusion is a good way to test one's sight and thinking power, it also hints at a person's brilliant presence of mind. Here we bring you an image from a park where people can be seen playing, walking and enjoying their day-to-day life. The image has birds, hot air balloons and dogs as well. However, the picture has a deep meaning hidden inside it. This park scene image has five business-related words hidden in form of symbols. So, if you think that you are a master of decoding optical illusions, take a close look at the photo and let's know if you are able to find these words.

So, while you take a close look at the below image, let's tell you that if you are unable to find all of them, we have answers for the same as well and you will get them at the end of the article. While most people get confused by this optical illusion, very few have managed to find all five symbols representing hidden words.

Now, let's tell you that these five hidden symbols represent the words - Low Hanging Fruit, Ducks In A Row, Touch Base, Brainstorm, and Extra Mile. How many did you find successfully?

So, you can take a look at the image above where all these symbols have been marked in circles to help you identify them, these words are mostly used by business people. The touch base phrase is represented here by baseball players. It means briefly making contact or reconnecting with someone/something.