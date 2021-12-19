Piyuus Jaiswal honoured with an award by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The Change Maker of Women Empowerment Award 2021 was presented to Piyuus Jaiswal by Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Dr Rekha Chaudhary, and Social Worker and Activist Smita Thackeray on the occasion of the World Digital Detox Day 2021 programme at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, for promoting women empowerment, bringing new talent forward in Bollywood, contributing in the field of art culture, and his outstanding work.

Piyuus Jaiswal was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2019 for his contributions to women's emancipation. This award was given to Piyuus Jaiswal for Best Cause Influencer for Women Empowerment.

Piyuus Jaiswal is a firm believer in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan for women's empowerment and is working tirelessly to strengthen it.

He agrees that women in India have a wealth of talent and potential, and all they need is a forum to express it. Piyuus Jaiswal is also involved with a number of non-profit organisations and has made various music videos.

