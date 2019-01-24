Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart full paisa vasool sale is back; big discount on various products

Mumbai: Reliance Fresh and Reliance Smart’s full paisa vasool sale is back giving big offers on host of products ranging from Grocery, Fruits, Vegetables, Kitchenware to Homeware.

Customers can make most of their shopping at the nearest Reliance Smart or Reliance Fresh store between January 23 and January 27.

“Full Paisa Vasool sale can be experienced in over 90 cities across India including several tier-two towns like Warrangal, Kurnool, Vijaynagaram, Kakinada, Bijapur, Sonipat, Dhanbad, Jajpur, Baramati, Sri Ganganagar, Alwar, Hanumangrah, Sikar, Vellore and Nagarcoil,” the company said in a statement.

Reliance Retail’s grocery formats – Reliance Fresh (convenience stores) and Reliance SMART (hyper format stores) have gone through a massive expansion in last year especially in tier 2 and 3 towns. These retail stores now cover over 90 cities.

The Full Paisa Vasool sale is being supported with a 360 degree media plan. This includes a TV campaign in Hindi and regional TV channels, Print campaign across more than 30 cities, Radio Campaign, Digital campaign on Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Google display network, the company said.