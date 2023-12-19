trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700801
Samsung Wins Appliance Of Year Award At BEE's National Energy Conservation Event

Samsung claims that the Ecobubble technology along with Digital Inverter Technology cleans clothes using 73% less energy and 19% less water.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Samsung has won the 'Appliance of the Year' award for its Top Load EcoBubble Washing Machine at the National Energy Conservation Awards hosted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The award was presented by Presented Droupadi Murmu. In 1991, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) declared 14th December as the National Energy Conservation Day to give recognition through awards to companies across sectors that have made special efforts to reduce energy consumption.

Samsung claims that the Ecobubble technology along with Digital Inverter Technology cleans clothes using 73% less energy and 19% less water. "At Samsung, we make continuous efforts to promote sustainability and energy efficiency while reducing carbon footprint. The 'Appliance of the Year' recognition by the National Energy Conservation Award is a testament to our commitment towards a better future for all," said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, of Digital Appliance Business, Samsung India. 

According to Samsung, Ecobubble is a fully automatic top load washing machine that uses several technologies including Bubble Storm, Dual Storm pulsator, Hygiene Steam, Smart Control with Wi-Fi, Super Speed and Digital Inverter Technology.

