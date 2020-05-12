SpiceJet operates maiden cargo flight to Baghdad carrying medical supplies

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, SpiceJet said it operated its maiden freighter flight to Baghdad on Monday carrying 20 tonnes of medical supplies. The flight was operated using the B737 freighter aircraft from Delhi to the capital city of Iraq, the airline stated in its press release.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "Baghdad is the latest addition to our network in the Middle East. We transported 20 tonnes of COVID-19 related medical supplies to Iraq today and are thankful for each and every opportunity that we get to serve in these times of crisis."

In another press release, the budget carrier said it transported 950 tonnes of shrimp between March 25, when the coronavirus-induced lockdown began, and May 8. Moreover, the airline stated it has ferried 1,070 tonnes of farm produce between March 25 and May 8.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 67,100 people and killed around 2,200 people till now in the country till now.

All commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA have been allowed to operate.