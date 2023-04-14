Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Made Into Time 100 Most Influential List 2023

New Delhi: American magazine Time has released a list of 100 most influential people list in 2023 in which popular tech billionaire and second richest man in the world Elon Musk grabbed the spot. However, the magazine used negative connotation for tech billionaire and called him “the world’s richest online troll”, reflecting to his acquisition of Twitter last year.

Journalist Kara Swisher wrote for Musk in Time, “ Not so much these days, because what I did not see coming a mile off was Musk’s wholesale transformation into the world’s richest online troll after his purchase of Twitter”.

Elon Musk was Time’s person of the year in 2021 for his building of many trailblazing companies in multiple sectors including Tesla for electric mobility, SpaceX for private space transportation, Neuralink for brain impant chip, and many more.

Kara Swisher further pointed out “it’s a shame, , because much of what he has tried to do over his career—even if some of it is still an aspiration—has been bold and inspirational, especially compared with most of the more anodyne techies for whom a better online dating service is the peak of innovation.”

Two Indians In Time List

Two Indians – Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli found place on Time’s 100 most influential list. The actor and the director both have a successful run on Bollywood in 2022 and 2023 with their phenomenal success.

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan has broken several records in India and outside the country by earning over Rs 1000 crore.

Director SS Rajamouli had a taste of huge success in 2022 and 2023 as his movie RRR received phenomenal success. The periodic movie song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has become the world’s sensation and it won the prestigious ‘Oscar’ in original best song.