Twitter Allows Tweets Up To 10,000 Characters, Introduces Bold, Italic Options

New Delhi: Twitter is all set to expand the text-formatting experience of users on the microblogging platform. It announced to roll out supporting Tweets upto 10,000 characters in length and bold and italic formatting. It will provide the platform users the extra options to improve the writing and reading experience. However, these features are available for Twitter Blue, those who have subscribed on Twitter’s monthly plan

The new changes have been rolled out by Twitter along with starting ‘monetisation’ on the platform for creators.

We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting.



Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable… — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) April 14, 2023

What Is Subscription For Creators?

'Subscription For Creators' can help people on Twitter to earn monthly income from the content they create. Specifically, you may get paid a share of the revenue Twitter earns from Subscriptions offering your most engaged followers an extra level of access and bonus content.

Initially, Twitter’s new feature is available for the people in the US. However, the company is planning to expand the program to other countries as well.

How Does It Work?

If you are selected to participate in the Subscriptions program, people on the platform can pay Twitter to Subscribe to you. They’ll receive access to perks you include in your offering, such as bonus content and direct interactions with you. When Subscribers reply to you, you'll see a badge next to their name so it’s easier to identify and connect with them.

Netizens Split

Some netizens are displeasure over the new changes and criticizing the app for diverting from its purpose of foundation.

oh joy, even longer tweets to never read and immediately block — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 14, 2023

block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block block April 14, 2023

Bold *and* italics for $8/month? Quite the package deal! — Brian Ries (@moneyries) April 14, 2023

