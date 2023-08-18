Too 'HOT' To Handle: A Punjabi Engineer Who Quit High-Paying Job At Apple And Became World’s Second Largest Email Service Provider, With A Net Worth Of Rs 2,500 Crore

Sabeer Bhatia Success Story: Nobody could have predicted that an unassuming young man from an upper-middle-class household in India would become a global figure and discover a revolutionary web browser. Sabeer Bhatia, a man with a straightforward understanding of human needs that may be met by technology, is the creator of Hotmail, the second-largest email service provider that has taken the world by storm. Sabeer had a wider perspective than the majority of engineering graduates who travel to the United States with the sole intention of settling down with a job. He pondered how useful technology may be in people's daily lives. In his time as a hardware engineer at Apple Inc., Sabeer became familiar with the idea behind the creation of the new world. He was astounded by how much a web browser could do to assist, allowing users to use the internet differently.

Sabeer Bhatia: Worldwide Phenomenon

In Chandigarh, one of the best planned cities on the subcontinent, Sabeer was raised in an upper middle-class family. He transferred from BITS to Stanford University after receiving his engineering degree to earn his master's there. In 1996, when the world was just beginning to adjust to the methods of virtual life, he and his colleague Jack Smith founded Hotmail as a result of this very concept. With more than 400 million verified email subscribers as of this writing, Hotmail has become a worldwide phenomenon. Despite Gmail's strong position as the global leader, many continue to rely on the Hotmail service.

Powerhouse Of Fresh Ideas

Simply put, Bhatia did not declare it to be over. He had other technological ambitions and concepts that might alter how people saw internet use. Until December 1997, Microsoft paid an estimated $400 million to acquire Hotmail after realizing its potential in less than a year. Under Microsoft's control, the service grew further and significantly contributed to the acceptance of web-based email. He carried on working for Microsoft and later launched Arzoo, Inc. The globe has never seen anything like this before in terms of an e-commerce company. Bhatia then founded another free texting service, JaxtrSMS. Similar to how Hotmail altered how people viewed emails, the messaging service's first goal was to transform the way SMS operated. But the business venture wasn't particularly successful.

Due to his success with Hotmail, Sabeer Bhatia is known as a pioneer in the field of technology and the internet. Sabeer is said to have a net worth of Rs 2,500 crore, with his work as an engineer being the primary source of that wealth. In an ongoing effort to create ground-breaking innovations, Sabeer keeps working on fresher concepts. Even with all of his fame and success, Sabeer Bhatia is one of the Indian names that tops the global podium for unconventional performers. Younger engineers still aim to become the next Sabeer Bhatia.